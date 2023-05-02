Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $3.55 per share. The bottom line decreased 4.5% year over year.



Total revenues of $1,405 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,392 million. The top line decreased 1.9% year over year. Consolidated organic net sales declined 0.3% year over year. Acquisitions contributed 1.5% to the top line, while foreign-currency translation had an adverse impact of 3.1% on sales.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment were $491 million, up 24.6% year over year. Organic net sales increased 28.4% in the AIT segment. Foreign-currency translation hurt segmental revenues by 3.8%.



The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues were $914 million, down 12% year over year. Organic net sales declined 11.2%. Acquisitions contributed 2% to segmental revenues, while foreign-currency translations hurt revenues by 2.7%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the first quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $738 million, down 7.2% year over year. Total operating expenses were $442 million, up 4% year over year.



ZBRA reported a net income of $150 million in the first quarter, reflecting a decline of 26.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $85 million compared with $105 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt was $1,880 million compared with $1,809 million at the end of December 2022.



In the first three months of 2023, Zebra Technologies used net cash of $76 million in operating activities against $54 million in cash generated at the end of the year-ago period. In the same time period, the company incurred capital expenditure of $16 million. Free cash outflow was $92 million. The company repurchased shares worth $15 million in the quarter.

2023 Outlook

Zebra Technologies expects second-quarter 2023 adjusted net sales to decrease 9-11%. The company anticipates a 1 percentage-point positive impact from acquired assets and an approximate 2 percentage-point adversity from foreign-currency translation.



ZBRA expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% for the second quarter. The company anticipates an adjusted effective tax rate of 19% for the ongoing quarter. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $3.20-$3.40.



For 2023, the company expects adjusted net sales to decrease 2-6%. The company expects a 0.5 percentage-point positive impact from acquired assets and an approximate 1 percentage-point adversity from foreign-currency translation.



ZBRA anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, which includes about $40 million of premium supply-chain expenses. Free cash flow is expected to be $450-$550 million, inclusive of the $180 million of previously announced settlement payments.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ZBRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 3.3%. The stock has rallied 11.2% in the past six months.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) earnings have risen 0.8%. The stock has gained 14.4% in the past six months.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have increased 3.2% for 2023. The stock has gained 8.1% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.