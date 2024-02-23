Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Price Target Increased by 11.55% to 307.47

The average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies (NasdaqGS:ZBRA) has been revised to 307.47 / share. This is an increase of 11.55% from the prior estimate of 275.63 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 357.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from the latest reported closing price of 275.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.22%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 54,115K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,169K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 16.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,607K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,372K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,334K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing a decrease of 23.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 17.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Zebra Technologies Background Information

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

