Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Picks New CEO as Gustafsson Steps Down

Zebra Technologies ZBRA has announced Chief Product & Solutions Officer Bill Burns as its new CEO, effective Mar 1, 2023, once Anders Gustafsson steps down.



Gustafsson, who has served as ZBRA’s CEO for 15 years, will become the executive chair of the board. He will continue to serve as CEO until next March.



Burns, a technology sector veteran with more than 30 years of experience, has served as CEO in two companies prior to joining Zebra Technologies. Having been associated with ZBRA’s executive leadership team for the past seven years, he has been serving in his current role for about five years.

Burns helped Zebra Technologies extend market share leadership and profitability across its core businesses and expand into new markets. He has also played an integral part in strengthening the company’s relationship with its customers and partners and delivering on the Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision.



Present CEO Gustafsson has emphasized the need to digitize operations as customers aim to improve workflows across broader supply chains.



As part of this leadership transition, Michael Smith, Zebra Technologies’ board chair, will become the company’s lead independent director.

