Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Partners With Ivanti Wavelink

Zebra Technologies ZBRA has partnered with Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain unit of Ivanti, to increase productivity and throughput while freeing workers to focus on high-value tasks. As part of this partnership, ZBRA will integrate Ivanti Wavelink and Zebra autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in warehouse and manufacturing facilities.



By integrating Ivanti Wavelink’s Velocity platform for voice direction with Zebra’s line of Fetch AMRs, the collaboration will help customers streamline complex workflows associated with material movement. With the AMRs handling heavy lifting tasks, manual material handling can be reduced by nearly 50%, thus increasing productivity, streamlining workflows and improving safety.



With the help of the Velocity platform, Zebra AMRs are directed to complete steps in workflows, resulting in high value in tasks where material movement and transport are needed. Customers can get visibility on the task each robot is working on and the disruptions they face.

Jim Lawton, general manager and vice president of Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies, said, "Integrating Ivanti Wavelink’s Velocity platform with our Fetch AMRs brings the kind of sophistication customers are looking for – in this case, integrating voice commands with AMRs, so work gets done quickly, correctly and without friction."

