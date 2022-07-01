Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $299.34, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 15.31% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 11% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Zebra Technologies is projected to report earnings of $3.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, up 5.06% from the year-ago period.

ZBRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.91 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.49% and +5.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Zebra Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zebra Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.54 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

