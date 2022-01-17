Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $528 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 10.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Zebra Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.32, down 3.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zebra Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Zebra Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.76.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.