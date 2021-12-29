Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $601.12, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had gained 1.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Zebra Technologies is projected to report earnings of $4.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.23 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.42% and +26.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% higher within the past month. Zebra Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Zebra Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.65.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZBRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

