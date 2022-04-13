Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $405, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had gained 3.91% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.49% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Zebra Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 2% from the year-ago period.

ZBRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.77 per share and revenue of $5.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.15% and +5.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Zebra Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Zebra Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.26.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.