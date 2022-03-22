Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed the most recent trading day at $433.68, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had gained 2.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.01, down 16.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.37 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.54 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion, which would represent changes of +5.91% and +5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. Zebra Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Zebra Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.14.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

