Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $387.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 10.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.01, down 16.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.37 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.54 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.91% and +5.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% higher. Zebra Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Zebra Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.16, so we one might conclude that Zebra Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

