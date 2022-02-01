Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed the most recent trading day at $509.48, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 12.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 6.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Zebra Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.32, down 3.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zebra Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Zebra Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.44.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.