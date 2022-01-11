Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $538.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 11.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $4.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zebra Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zebra Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.78 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.53.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

