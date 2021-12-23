Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed the most recent trading day at $582.41, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 2.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Zebra Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $4.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.23 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion, which would represent changes of +42.42% and +26.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% higher. Zebra Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Zebra Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.18.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

