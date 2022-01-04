Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $587.60, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 0.05% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Zebra Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $4.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zebra Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zebra Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.3 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.35.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

