Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 49% in a Year: What's Ailing It?

Zebra Technologies ZBRA is plagued by supply-chain disruptions and foreign-currency woes. A soft demand environment is weighing on its operations. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have plunged 49% in a year.



Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a decline in profits. The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s sales declined 8.8% year over year in the third quarter due to this headwind. Supply-chain constraints hurt North America and EMEA sales by 9% and 2%, respectively, in the third quarter.



Given its significant international presence, foreign currency headwinds are affecting Zebra Technologies’ top line. Foreign-currency translation had an adverse impact of 2.9% on sales in the third quarter. For the fourth quarter, the company expects a negative impact of 4 percentage-point from currency headwinds.



Zebra Technologies’ bearish outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to softening demand, continued supply-chain challenges and currency headwinds raise concerns. The company expects adjusted net sales to either decrease up to 2% or increase up to 1% for the fourth quarter.

Zebra Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



