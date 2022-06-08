Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $330.74, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had gained 2.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $4.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 5.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.97 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.82% and +5.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. Zebra Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Zebra Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.56, which means Zebra Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

