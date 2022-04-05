Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed the most recent trading day at $423.72, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had gained 12.99% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Zebra Technologies is projected to report earnings of $3.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.37 billion, up 2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.77 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.15% and +5.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% higher. Zebra Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zebra Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.81 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.28.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.