Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed the most recent trading day at $429.61, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had gained 8.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.73 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion, which would represent changes of +6.94% and +5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.61% higher. Zebra Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Zebra Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.75, so we one might conclude that Zebra Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.