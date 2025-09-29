Zebra Technologies (XTRA:ZT1A) Price Target Increased by 27.61% to 314.96

The average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies (XTRA:ZT1A) has been revised to 314,96 € / share. This is an increase of 27.61% from the prior estimate of 246,81 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 258,15 € to a high of 376,62 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.12% from the latest reported closing price of 257,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZT1A is 0.20%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 56,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,482K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,443K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,413K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 91.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,319K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 2.82% over the last quarter.

