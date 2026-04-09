Zebra Technologies (XTRA:ZT1A) Price Target Decreased by 11.29% to 280.67

The average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies (XTRA:ZT1A) has been revised to 280,67 € / share. This is a decrease of 11.29% from the prior estimate of 316,39 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 244,07 € to a high of 347,56 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.50% from the latest reported closing price of 189,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an decrease of 702 owner(s) or 49.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZT1A is 0.08%, an increase of 58.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.67% to 46,603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,874K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,802K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 87.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,251K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,103K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%.

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