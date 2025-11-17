Zebra Technologies (XTRA:ZT1A) Price Target Decreased by 11.18% to 316.39

The average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies (XTRA:ZT1A) has been revised to 316,39 € / share. This is a decrease of 11.18% from the prior estimate of 356,23 € dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 269,85 € to a high of 382,22 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.14% from the latest reported closing price of 206,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZT1A is 0.19%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 57,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,444K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 28.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,443K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,385K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 89.79% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,383K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares , representing an increase of 52.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZT1A by 14.87% over the last quarter.

