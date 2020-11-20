Zebra Technologies Stock Looks Expensive After An 80% Rally

After a very big 2x rise since the March 23 lows of this year, at the current price of around $340 per share we believe Zebra Technologies stock (NASDAQ: ZBRA), best known for barcode scanners, imagers, and radio frequency identification device readers, has reached its near-term potential. ZBRA stock has rallied from $170 to $340 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P which moved 61% over the same period, with the resumption of economic activities as lockdowns are gradually lifted. ZBRA stock is also up 3x from levels of $105 seen in early 2018, two years ago.

Some of the 3x rise of the last 2 years is justified by the roughly 20% growth seen in Zebra Technologies revenues from 2017 to 2019. Also, the company saw a 4% growth in total shares outstanding, resulting in a 16% growth in revenue per share (RPS) to $84.59 in 2019, compared to $72.99 in 2017. Much of this 3x rise can be attributed to the expansion of the P/S multiple. We believe the stock is likely to see downside after the recent uptick and the potential weakness from a recession-driven by the Covid outbreak. Our dashboard, ‘What Factors Drove 228% Change in Zebra Technologies Stock between 2017 and now?‘, has the underlying numbers.

Zebra Technologies’ P/S multiple changed from 1.4x in 2017 to 3.0x in 2019. While the company’s P/S is 4.2x now, there is a potential downside risk when the current P/S is compared to levels seen in the past years, P/S of under 2x at the end of 2017 and 2018.

So what’s the likely trigger and timing for downside?

The global spread of Coronavirus has meant lower demand for Zebra Technology’s scanners and imagers. That said, the company reported better than expected Q3, led by a rebound in demand for mobile computing & services. Total revenue increased 0.2% y-o-y to $1.1 billion, while the adjusted earnings of $3.27 per share reflect a 4.7% decline over the $3.43 figure reported in the prior year quarter. The increased use of e-commerce and need of automation of late is aiding the demand for Zebra Technologies products, a trend that will likely continue in the near term. That said, much of these factors appears to be priced in the current stock value of $340, despite the expected recovery in demand post Covid.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again. At levels of around $340, ZBRA stock is trading at 4.1x its 2020 expected RPS of $82.36, and 3.7x its 2021 expected RPS of $90.62. This compares with P/S of under 2x seen in 2017 and 2018, making the stock appear vulnerable to downside risk.

