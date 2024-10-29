Zebra Technologies sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $3.80-$4.00, consensus $3.54

Sees Q4 revenue growth of 28%-31% from Q4 2023 revenue $1.01B, consensus $1.25B.
- Zebra Technologies reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $3.49, consensus $3.23
- Zebra Technologies price target raised to $379 from $345 at Truist
