Zebra Technologies Sees Q4 Adj. Earnings Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share, and adjusted net sales to increase 3 percent to 7 percent from the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter on a 2.7 percent decrease in sales to $1.16 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Based on its fourth-quarter outlook, the company continues to expect fiscal 2020 adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin to be lower than last year. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $11.18 per share for the year on a 5.5 percent decrease in sales to $4.24 billion.

Zebra Technologies said it has substantially completed its initiative to diversify the sourcing of its U.S. volumes out of China. In 2020, the company expects these actions to result in one-time pre-tax charges of up to $20 million, plus up to $10 million of capital expenditures.

