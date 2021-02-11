Markets
Zebra Technologies Sees Q1 Earnings Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) forecast first-quarter 2021 adjusted net sales to increase 25 percent to 29 percent compared to the year-ago period and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share.

The sales outlook includes an approximately 300 to 350 basis point additive impact from the Reflexis acquisition and foreign currency translation.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter on an 8.4 percent increase in revenues to $1.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, Zebra Technologies expects adjusted net sales to increase 10 percent to 14 percent from 2020, which includes an about 3 percentage point additive impact from the Reflexis acquisition and foreign currency translation. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $14.43 per share for the year on 10.5 percent growth in revenues to $4.85 billion.

