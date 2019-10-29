Zebra Technologies Q3 Profit Rises; Sees Q4 Profit Line With View

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) reported that its net income for the third quarter of 2019 rose to $136 million or $2.50 per share, from $127 million, or $2.34 per share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased to $187 million or $3.43 per share, from $156 million, or $2.88 per share, for the prior year period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales were $1.130 billion up from $1.092 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.14 billion. Consolidated organic net sales growth for the third quarter was 3.0% reflecting solid growth in North America and EMEA.

The company expects fourth-quarter 2019 net sales to increase approximately 4% to 6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.75. Analysts project fourth-quarter earnings of $3.58 per share.

