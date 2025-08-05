Zebra Technologies Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.61 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31. The bottom line increased 13.5% from $3.18 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $1.29 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The top line increased 6.2% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking units. Consolidated organic net sales increased 6.3% year over year. Acquisitions contributed 0.2% to revenues while foreign-currency translation had a negative impact of 0.3% on total revenues.

ZBRA’s Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment rose 5.3% year over year to $418 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $430 million. Organic net sales increased 5.8%. Foreign-currency translation had a negative impact of 0.5% on total revenues.



The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues totaled $875 million, up 6.7% year over year. The consensus estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $853 million. Organic net sales increased 6.5%. Acquisitions contributed 0.3% to revenues while foreign-currency translation had a negative impact of 0.1% on total revenues.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

ZBRA’s Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $677 million, up 7.8% year over year. Total operating expenses increased 2.6% year over year to $433 million.



The company reported a net income of $112 million compared with $113 million in the year-ago period.

Zebra Technologies’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $872 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $901 million at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt totaled $2.13 billion compared with $2.09 billion at the end of December 2024.



In the first six months of 2025, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $325 million in operating activities compared with $413 million in the year-ago period. The company incurred a capital expenditure of $37 million in the same time frame. Free cash flow amounted to $288 million compared with $389 million in the year-ago period.

ZBRA’s Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Zebra Technologies expects net sales to increase in the band of 2-6% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 21% in the third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the band of $3.60-$3.80.



For 2025, ZBRA has increased its adjusted earnings outlook. The company now expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $15.25-$15.75 per share compared with $13.75-$14.75 anticipated earlier. ZBRA expects net sales to increase in the band of 5-7% year over year. It expects free cash flow to be at least $800 million.

ZBRA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.44 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. This compares with earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.05 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.



Teck Resources Limited TECK came out with earnings of $0.27 per share in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2. This compares with earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago.



Teck Resources posted revenues of $1.46 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.83 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. This compares with earnings of $2.2 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.17 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.08 billion.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.