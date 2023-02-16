Zebra Technologies Q1 Earnings Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), a mobile computing firm, expects a decline in earnings and net sales for the first-quarter. Earnings guidance comes in below the Street estimates.

For the first-quarter, the company expects adjusted income per share of $3.70 - $4, lesser than $4.01 per share of previous year.

Nine analysts, on an average, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $4.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zebra projects first-quarter sales to decline between -4 percent - 1 percent from $1.43 billion of previous year quarter. This projection includes around 3 percentage point negative impact from foreign currency translation and an approximately 150 basis point additive impact from acquisitions.

Analysts, on average, project Zebra to post sales of $1.41 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the technology firm expects net sales to be in the range of 3 percent decline and 1 percent growth, compared with $5.781 billion of 2022. The forecast includes around 1 percentage point negative impact from foreign currency translation and a 50 basis point additive impact from acquisitions.

Analysts, on average, project Zebra to post sales of $5.68 billion, for the year.

