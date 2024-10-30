News & Insights

Zebra Technologies price target raised to $305 from $290 at Morgan Stanley

October 30, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to $305 from $290 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. While the company outperformed with a more broad-based recovery and more large deal momentum than anticipated in Q3 and the firm calls the quarter “encouraging,” the firm continues to believe that the current multiple captures an anticipated recovery and sees more attractive risk-rewards within the analyst’s coverage.

