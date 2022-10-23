Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Zebra Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$946m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Zebra Technologies has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Zebra Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Zebra Technologies here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Zebra Technologies are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 52%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Zebra Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Zebra Technologies has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Zebra Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

