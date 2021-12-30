Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) climbs 3.6% this week, taking five-year gains to 591%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) share price. It's 591% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 17% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 6.9% in 90 days). We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Since it's been a strong week for Zebra Technologies shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Zebra Technologies became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Zebra Technologies share price is up 285% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 40% each year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 57% over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ZBRA Earnings Per Share Growth December 30th 2021

We know that Zebra Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Zebra Technologies stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Zebra Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 47% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Zebra Technologies that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.