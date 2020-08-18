Zebra Technologies Names Nathan Winters As Acting CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) announced Tuesday that Nathan Winters has been named acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective August 28, 2020. He will succeed Olivier Leonetti, who will depart on the same day to take on a new role outside the company in non-competing industry.

Winters will hold the CFO position as Zebra conducts a search for a new CFO. He has been the company's Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis and Business Operations since 2018.

Prior to Zebra, Winters served in financial roles for GE for more than 16 years where he held multiple CFO positions, most recently serving as CFO of GE Healthcare Global Supply Chain.

