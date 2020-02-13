Zebra Technologies Guides Q1, FY20 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and sales growth outlook for the full year 2020.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share on net sales growth of about 4 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.01 per share on net sales growth of 5.5 percent to $1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company now projects net sales growth of about 4 to 6 percent, while the Street is looking for sales growth of 5.9 percent to $4.75 billion.

As previously stated, the company is diversifying the sourcing of most of its U.S. volumes out of China. The first-quarter and full year 2020 outlook expressly does not take into account the full potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"We entered 2020 with a strong order backlog and our pipeline of opportunities is solid. Our core portfolio offering continues to resonate well in the market," said Anders Gustafsson, CEO.

