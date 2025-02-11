ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CP Earnings Preview: Recent $ZBRA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CP ($ZBRA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,343,035,173 and earnings of $4.02 per share.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CP Insider Trading Activity

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CP insiders have traded $ZBRA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN ANDREW WINTERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,837 shares for an estimated $701,240 .

. JOSEPH RAMSEY WHITE (Chief Product & Solutions) sold 1,556 shares for an estimated $623,567

JEFFREY F SCHMITZ (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $607,787 .

. RICHARD EDWARD HUDSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $435,889

ROBERT JOHN JR ARMSTRONG (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 914 shares for an estimated $359,316 .

. CRISTEN L KOGL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 522 shares for an estimated $203,580

MICHAEL CHO (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $119,483

COLLEEN M O'SULLIVAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 190 shares for an estimated $75,979

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CP stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZBRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

