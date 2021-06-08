Zebra Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:ZBRA) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42x Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Zebra Technologies has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Zebra Technologies' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 26% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 445% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% per annum as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Zebra Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Zebra Technologies' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Zebra Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Zebra Technologies that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Zebra Technologies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

