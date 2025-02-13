Zebra Technologies Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $163 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $208 million or $4 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.2% to $1.334 billion from $1.009 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $163 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.334 Bln vs. $1.009 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects an improvement in annual earnings and sales.

For the full-year 2025, Zebra expects adjusted earnings per share of $14.75 to $15.25, below analysts’ expectation of $16 per share. Excluding items, for the full-year 2024, the company has posted income per share of $13.52 per share.

Zebra projects annual sales growth of 3 to 7 percent.

For the first quarter, adjusted income per share is expected to be in the range of $3.50 to $3.70, in line with analysts’ forecast of $3.57 per share.

First-quarter sales growth is anticipated to be 8 to 11 percent.

ZBRA was down by 4.32 percent at $337.68 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

