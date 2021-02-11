Zebra Technologies Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $199 million, or $3.70 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $4.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.31 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $240 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.46 vs. $3.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.80 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.50

