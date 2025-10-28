Zebra Technologies Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $101 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $198 million or $3.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.320 billion from $1.255 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.320 Bln vs. $1.255 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.