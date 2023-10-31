Zebra Technologies Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA):

Earnings: -$15 million in Q3 vs. $170 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q3 vs. $3.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $956 million in Q3 vs. $1.38 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.80

