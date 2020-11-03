Markets
Zebra Technologies Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $116 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $175 million or $3.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.13 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $175 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.27 vs. $3.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.81 -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.90

ZBRA

