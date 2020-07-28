Zebra Technologies Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $100 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $0.96 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $130 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.41 vs. $3.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q2): $0.96 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.95

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.