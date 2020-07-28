Markets
ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $100 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $0.96 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $130 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.41 vs. $3.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q2): $0.96 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.95

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZBRA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular