Zebra Technologies Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $150 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $3.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $3.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.405 billion from $1.432 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $150 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.90 vs. $3.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.92 -Revenue (Q1): $1.405 Bln vs. $1.432 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: Down 9% - 11% Full year revenue guidance: Down 2% - 6%

