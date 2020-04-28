Markets
ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $89 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $2.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.67 vs. $2.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.64 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZBRA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular