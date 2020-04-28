Zebra Technologies Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $89 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $2.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.67 vs. $2.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.64 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.50

