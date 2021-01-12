Markets
ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Confirms Nathan Winters As New CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) announced Tuesday that Nathan Winters has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has been serving as acting CFO since August 28, 2020, when Oliver Leonetti left the company.

He has been the company's Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis and Business Operations since 2018.

Prior to Zebra, Winters served in financial roles for GE for more than 16 years where he held multiple CFO positions, most recently serving as CFO of GE Healthcare Global Supply Chain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZBRA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular