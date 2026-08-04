Zebra Technologies Boosts FY26 Outlook As Q2 Profit, Sales Surge; Stock Up 10%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the third quarter, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026, based on strong demand momentum and progress on productivity and memory supply.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share on net sales growth of 17 to 20 percent, including approximately 10.5 points of favorable impact from business acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $20.75 to $21.25 per share on net sales growth of 14 to 16 percent, including approximately 8 points of favorable impact from business acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $18.30 to $18.70 per share on net sales growth of 10 to 14 percent, including approximately 7 points of favorable impact from business acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $233 million or $4.85 per share, sharply higher than $112 million or $2.19 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $6.35 per share, compared to $3.61 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total net sales for the quarter grew 20.4 percent to $1.56 billion from $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales growth was 9.2 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ZBRA is trading on the Nasdaq at $321.00, up $28.36 or 10.07 percent.

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