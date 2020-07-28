Zebra Technologies Announces Acquisition Of Reflexis Systems - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) said it intends to acquire Reflexis Systems, Inc., a provider of intelligent workforce management, execution, and communication solutions for organizations in the retail, food service, hospitality and banking industries. Zebra expects the acquisition to have an immaterial impact to earnings in year one and to be increasingly accretive beyond year one.

"The acquisition of Reflexis Systems fits squarely within our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision of making every worker and asset at the edge connected, visible and fully optimized," said Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies.

