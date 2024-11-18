News & Insights

ZEB Nickel Corp Appoints New CFO Amid Growth

November 18, 2024

ZEB Nickel Corp (TSE:ZBNI) has released an update.

ZEB Nickel Corp announced that Kyle Appleby has been appointed as the new CFO, succeeding Dave Cross. With extensive experience in financial management and a diverse industry background, Appleby is expected to strengthen the company’s financial strategies. ZEB Nickel Corp is currently focused on developing its significant nickel project in South Africa, essential for rechargeable battery production.

