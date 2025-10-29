Zealand Pharma A (ZLDPF) Price Target Decreased by 10.75% to 124.84

The average one-year price target for Zealand Pharma A (OTCPK:ZLDPF) has been revised to $124.84 / share. This is a decrease of 10.75% from the prior estimate of $139.88 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.33 to a high of $182.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.16% from the latest reported closing price of $94.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zealand Pharma A. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 29.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLDPF is 0.15%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 17,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,938K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,455K shares , representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 41.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,102K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,275K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 26.28% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 981K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 21.21% over the last quarter.

