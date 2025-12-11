Markets

Zealand Pharma Unveils Strategy To Lead In Metabolic Health

December 11, 2025 — 01:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) presented its vision for redefining weight management and establishing leadership in metabolic health at its Capital Markets Day in London. The company outlined a comprehensive strategy that integrates strategic partnerships, accelerated drug development, and expanded research capabilities to build what it aims to be the world's most valuable metabolic health pipeline.

By 2030, Zealand Pharma plans to achieve five product launches supported by a robust clinical pipeline of more than ten programs. The company is targeting industry-leading cycle times from idea to clinic, leveraging its unmatched peptide expertise, strengthened organizational structure, and expanded global research capabilities.

Through advanced computational methods and collaborations, Zealand Pharma will accelerate drug discovery and broaden its molecule-making toolbox. This strategic approach, combined with anticipated launches from its existing pipeline and a solid financial foundation, positions Zealand Pharma to establish itself as a leader in metabolic health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.