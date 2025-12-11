Zealand Pharma Unveils Strategy To Lead In Metabolic Health

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) presented its vision for redefining weight management and establishing leadership in metabolic health at its Capital Markets Day in London. The company outlined a comprehensive strategy that integrates strategic partnerships, accelerated drug development, and expanded research capabilities to build what it aims to be the world's most valuable metabolic health pipeline.

By 2030, Zealand Pharma plans to achieve five product launches supported by a robust clinical pipeline of more than ten programs. The company is targeting industry-leading cycle times from idea to clinic, leveraging its unmatched peptide expertise, strengthened organizational structure, and expanded global research capabilities.

Through advanced computational methods and collaborations, Zealand Pharma will accelerate drug discovery and broaden its molecule-making toolbox. This strategic approach, combined with anticipated launches from its existing pipeline and a solid financial foundation, positions Zealand Pharma to establish itself as a leader in metabolic health.

