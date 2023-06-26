Zealand Pharma Submits Marketing Authorization Application To EMA For Dasiglucagon

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for dasiglucagon injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

Dasiglucagon was approved by the FDA in March 2021 under the brand name Zegalogue. In September 2022, Zealand entered into a global license and development agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to commercialize Zegalogue. Zegalogue is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. Zealand is eligible to receive up to 265 million Danish kroner in development, regulatory, manufacturing and sales-based milestones, as well as tiered royalties on worldwide net sales of Zegalogue to be marketed by Novo Nordisk.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.